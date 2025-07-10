Left Menu

India Post Sets Sights on Becoming World's Largest Logistics Organization

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia advocates for India Post's transformation into a leading global logistics entity. With over 1.64 lakh presence points, the organization is investing in modernization, aiming to be a customer-centric powerhouse by evolving its services and introducing new products.

Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M Scindia emphasized the unparalleled reach of India Post, aiming to transform it into the world's leading logistics organization. Addressing the Gramin Dak Sevaks Sammelan in Bengaluru, he highlighted their crucial role in rural services.

With 1.64 lakh presence points across India, Scindia stressed the need for innovation and productivity to modernize post offices. He mentioned that India Post will soon venture into mutual fund KYC norms, demonstrating its commitment to diversification.

Scindia urged employees to work diligently, ensuring a shift from cost to profit centers. CapEx investments will aid this transformation, aiming to make post offices a comprehensive service hub for citizens across the nation.

