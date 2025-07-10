Left Menu

India Post: On the Path to Becoming the World's Leading Logistic Giant

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lauds India Post's widespread network, urging employees to aim for the largest logistics organization globally. Speaking at a conference in Bengaluru, Scindia emphasizes the need for innovation and productivity to transform India Post, capitalizing on its extensive human resources and modern tools.

Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M Scindia hailed India Post's extensive network, describing it as unmatched globally, during an address at the Gramin Dak Sevaks Sammelan in Bengaluru.

Scindia emphasized the potential for India Post to become the world's largest logistics provider, citing the 1.64 lakh points from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The minister highlighted the importance of adopting innovation and enhancing productivity, urging the workforce to leverage modern tools to achieve unprecedented transformation.

