Global Stocks Surge Amid AI Optimism and Interest Rate Speculation

Global stocks experienced significant gains on Thursday, driven by optimism concerning artificial intelligence and anticipated interest rate cuts. Market analysts closely monitored U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff movements and their potential repercussions on international trade.

Despite Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on copper imports and threats against Brazilian exports, European markets showed resilience. Germany's DAX and the UK's FTSE 100 reached record highs, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index also saw growth.

In the tech sector, AI chip leader Nvidia reached a $4 trillion market cap as TSMC reported strong demand for AI applications. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts continued to support market confidence, keeping investor focus on upcoming U.S. jobless claims and a bond auction.