Global Stocks Surge Amid AI Optimism and Interest Rate Speculation

Global stocks rose on optimism surrounding artificial intelligence and potential interest rate cuts, despite U.S. tariffs by President Trump. While European markets rallied, the Brazilian real weakened amid tariff threats. In the tech sector, AI companies saw growth, with Nvidia reaching a $4 trillion market value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:59 IST
Global stocks experienced significant gains on Thursday, driven by optimism concerning artificial intelligence and anticipated interest rate cuts. Market analysts closely monitored U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff movements and their potential repercussions on international trade.

Despite Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on copper imports and threats against Brazilian exports, European markets showed resilience. Germany's DAX and the UK's FTSE 100 reached record highs, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index also saw growth.

In the tech sector, AI chip leader Nvidia reached a $4 trillion market cap as TSMC reported strong demand for AI applications. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts continued to support market confidence, keeping investor focus on upcoming U.S. jobless claims and a bond auction.

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

