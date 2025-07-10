Left Menu

Railway Derailment: Inquiry and Accountability on Track

A junior-level committee has been formed by the North Central Railway to investigate the derailment of a material train at Manda Road station near Prayagraj. The probe will explore the incident causes, staff accountability, and lack of reporting to divisional officers, affecting railway operations and finances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:30 IST
The North Central Railway (NCR) has initiated an investigation into the derailment of a material train at Manda Road station in Prayagraj, occurring on July 5. A junior-level committee comprising five members has been assigned to delve into the causes and consequences of the incident.

The probe not only targets the derailment's origins but also the reasons why staff failed to report the event to divisional officers promptly. Seven railway staff have already faced suspension due to their involvement in the case, which, although caused no injuries, resulted in operational delays and financial repercussions.

Officials noted that the delay disrupted the track laying process, as the affected DMT/PQRS train plays a crucial role in replacing old tracks. The committee aims to furnish a comprehensive report within seven days, detailing findings and recommendations for future preventive measures.

