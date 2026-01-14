DNA Breakthrough Turns Cold Fire Case into Murder Investigation

A breakthrough in forensic science has reignited a previously closed investigation into a deadly blaze from December 2020, reclassifying it as a murder case. The spark came from a recent DNA report, unveiling new details that contradicted initial police findings.

Authorities have charged three individuals with murder after scientific evidence confirmed that what were once thought to be animal remains were, in fact, those of 18-year-old Abhishek Yadav. Recovered from a shop in the Roza area, these charred remains were initially misidentified by police and improperly disposed of as animal carcasses.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi revealed that the DNA of Yadav's parents matched the burnt remains, leading to a legal escalation. A complaint had earlier alleged that Yadav was trapped in a shop and set ablaze following a dispute. Police are actively pursuing the accused.