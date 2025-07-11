Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision on Mumbai-Agra Highway

An accident on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district resulted in the deaths of four individuals, authorities confirmed on Friday. It occurred around 1 pm Thursday close to Mundhegaon Shivar, affecting a family from Andheri returning from a spiritual event.

The crash was caused by a chemical-laden tanker colliding with the family's car, claiming the lives of all inside, including the driver. The impact of the collision also caused the tanker to overturn, according to officials.

Victims have been identified as Nityanand Sawant, Vidya Sawant, Veena Sawant, and driver Dattaram Ambale. Traffic experienced delays due to the accident, and the tanker driver has been arrested following the incident.

