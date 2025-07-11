Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision on Mumbai-Agra Highway

A devastating road accident on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district claimed the lives of four people. A chemical-laden tanker collided with their car. The victims, including three family members, were returning from a Guru Purnima event. Traffic was disrupted, and the tanker driver has been detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision on Mumbai-Agra Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An accident on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district resulted in the deaths of four individuals, authorities confirmed on Friday. It occurred around 1 pm Thursday close to Mundhegaon Shivar, affecting a family from Andheri returning from a spiritual event.

The crash was caused by a chemical-laden tanker colliding with the family's car, claiming the lives of all inside, including the driver. The impact of the collision also caused the tanker to overturn, according to officials.

Victims have been identified as Nityanand Sawant, Vidya Sawant, Veena Sawant, and driver Dattaram Ambale. Traffic experienced delays due to the accident, and the tanker driver has been arrested following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025