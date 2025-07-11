Left Menu

European Bond Yields Rise Amidst Tariff Tensions and Fiscal Concerns

Euro zone yields increased on Friday as traders anticipated U.S. President Trump's tariff decision targeting the EU. German bond yields rose notably, reflecting concerns over fiscal demands amidst rising defence and infrastructure commitments. Uncertainty looms over Europe's economic outlook with ECB's next meeting approaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone yields experienced an uptick on Friday as traders nervously awaited U.S. President Trump's tariff decision concerning the European Union. This follows his unexpected action imposing a 35% duty on Canada, a key trading partner. The letter detailing these tariff changes is expected to be delivered on Friday.

Evelyne Gomez-Liechti, a multi-asset strategist at Mizuho International, observed that euro zone bond yields reflected overnight developments in the U.S. yield curve. German two-year and 10-year Bund yields climbed, indicating market apprehensions. Meanwhile, European equities exhibited weakness amidst persistent uncertainty.

Despite apprehensions about the EU's export-driven economy facing U.S. tariffs, analysts noted that the greater concern revolves around additional European government debt to finance commitments in defence and infrastructure. Mohit Kumar from Jefferies emphasized caution in longer-term bonds due to fiscal issues, a sentiment echoed by Dutch pension funds planning significant bond sales.

