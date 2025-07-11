Left Menu

Revamping Rail Routes: Odisha's New Cuttack-Nergundi Line

The Railway Ministry has approved the Cuttack–Nergundi fourth line and a rail flyover in Odisha for Rs 802.9 crore. Aimed at reducing congestion and improving train efficiency, the project will feature new bridges, electrification, and advanced safety measures, benefiting the Howrah–Chennai section's operations.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:04 IST
Revamping Rail Routes: Odisha's New Cuttack-Nergundi Line
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry, spearheaded by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, has greenlit a significant infrastructure project featuring the construction of a fourth railway line and flyover in the Cuttack–Nergundi section of Odisha. Estimated at Rs 802.9 crore, this project targets alleviating congestion in key railway corridors.

Targeting the dense Howrah–Chennai mainline and the Cuttack–Paradeep section, the plan will introduce a 15.99 km extension specifically designed to separate heavy port traffic from the main routes. The Eastern Coast Railway highlighted that these measures will reduce existing train delays due to level-crossing bottlenecks.

Key features include the construction of new river bridges over the Mahanadi and Birupa. Outfitted with Kavach safety systems and capable of reaching speeds of 130 kmph, the project promises improved efficiency for passenger and freight operations in this vital railway network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

