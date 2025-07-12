Tanker Collision Disrupts Traffic in Thane

In the early hours of Saturday, a tanker transporting a massive load of boiler oil collided with a stationary truck, causing significant disruptions in Thane, Maharashtra. The accident, which occurred on Ghodbunder Road, resulted in injuries to one person.

The tanker, carrying 32,000 liters of boiler oil, was headed from Sewri to Sinnar when the driver lost control and crashed into a parked truck filled with 10 tonnes of wood. Thankfully, there were no reports of an oil spill following the collision.

Emergency services swiftly arrived on the scene to extricate the trapped tanker driver, who was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the traffic on the busy road was affected for about 40 minutes until the vehicles were cleared from the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)