Tanker Collision Disrupts Traffic in Thane
A tanker carrying 32,000 liters of boiler oil crashed into a stationary truck in Thane, Maharashtra, causing injuries to one person and halting traffic for 40 minutes on Ghodbunder Road. The tanker, en route to Sinnar from Sewri, was moved after the accident, avoiding an oil spill.
In the early hours of Saturday, a tanker transporting a massive load of boiler oil collided with a stationary truck, causing significant disruptions in Thane, Maharashtra. The accident, which occurred on Ghodbunder Road, resulted in injuries to one person.
The tanker, carrying 32,000 liters of boiler oil, was headed from Sewri to Sinnar when the driver lost control and crashed into a parked truck filled with 10 tonnes of wood. Thankfully, there were no reports of an oil spill following the collision.
Emergency services swiftly arrived on the scene to extricate the trapped tanker driver, who was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the traffic on the busy road was affected for about 40 minutes until the vehicles were cleared from the site.
