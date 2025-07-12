Left Menu

Fatal Misstep: Investigating the Mysterious Air India Crash

A preliminary investigation report points to potential pilot error as the cause of the Air India Flight 171 crash, revealing that fuel control switches were inappropriately moved, leading to engine failure. However, the report has been criticized for lacking transparency and not addressing critical safety concerns.

Updated: 12-07-2025 18:14 IST
Fatal Misstep: Investigating the Mysterious Air India Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The investigation into the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight 171, which claimed the lives of 242 people, points to a possible pilot error as the cause. A preliminary report suggests that the fuel control switches of both engines were ominously cut off seconds before the accident.

Controversy surrounds the report, with industry watchdogs alleging bias and a lack of transparency. The findings indicate no mechanical fault in the Boeing 787, narrowing the cause to human error. The crash has raised concerns over the failure to inspect as advised in a 2018 safety bulletin regarding the aircraft's fuel control switches.

The report, however, did not make recommendations for Boeing 787-8 operators, prompting questions from aviation experts about unexplored avenues in the investigation, such as the absence of cockpit camera footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

