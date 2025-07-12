Fatal Misstep: Investigating the Mysterious Air India Crash

The investigation into the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight 171, which claimed the lives of 242 people, points to a possible pilot error as the cause. A preliminary report suggests that the fuel control switches of both engines were ominously cut off seconds before the accident.

Controversy surrounds the report, with industry watchdogs alleging bias and a lack of transparency. The findings indicate no mechanical fault in the Boeing 787, narrowing the cause to human error. The crash has raised concerns over the failure to inspect as advised in a 2018 safety bulletin regarding the aircraft's fuel control switches.

The report, however, did not make recommendations for Boeing 787-8 operators, prompting questions from aviation experts about unexplored avenues in the investigation, such as the absence of cockpit camera footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)