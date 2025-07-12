Left Menu

Fuel Switch Confusion Casts Shadow Over Air India Tragedy

The AAIB report on the Ahmedabad Air India crash highlights confusion over fuel switches, leading to a tragic loss. Veteran Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and Co-pilot Clive Kunder were involved in the accident that resulted in 261 fatalities, raising critical safety questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:59 IST
Fuel Switch Confusion Casts Shadow Over Air India Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report on the Air India crash in Ahmedabad has raised concerns over fuel switches on the Boeing 787-8 involved in the incident. The confusion between pilots Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and Clive Kunder regarding the switches is identified as a pivotal point in the investigation.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with 30 years of experience and 15,638 flying hours, was the pilot monitoring on AI 171, while the younger Clive Kunder was the pilot flying. The accident claimed the lives of all but one onboard and 19 on the ground, marking it as the deadliest aviation accident in a decade.

The AAIB's 15-page report records the cockpit dialogue where one unidentified pilot questioned the other's action of cutting off the fuel. However, the report remains inconclusive about how the switches were moved to the cutoff position so soon after takeoff.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025