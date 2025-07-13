Left Menu

IPL's Meteoric Rise: A $18.5 Billion Sports Behemoth

The Indian Premier League's valuation soared to USD 18.5 billion in 2025, marking a 12.9% growth over the year. Houlihan Lokey's analysis highlights IPL's global appeal, digital domain engagement, and resilient business model. The league remains a lucrative asset for investors, setting benchmarks in sports business.

The business valuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached a staggering USD 18.5 billion, signifying a remarkable 12.9% growth over the past year. This leap underscores the IPL's standing as one of the most profitable sports leagues globally, as detailed in a recent analysis by Houlihan Lokey.

The global investment firm, listed on the NYSE, reported a 13.8% rise in IPL's brand value in 2025, equivalent to USD 3.9 billion or Rs 32,721 crore. This growth highlights the league's expanding global influence, increasing commercial appeal, and robust fan engagement, especially in the digital space.

Since its 2008 inception, IPL has evolved into a multibillion-dollar enterprise, continually setting standards in broadcasting, fan engagement, and franchise models. Despite a brief suspension in May due to geopolitical tensions, the league quickly resumed, demonstrating resilience and strategic coordination. The IPL consistently sets business benchmarks, with valuation surges, record media deals, and diversified partnerships.

