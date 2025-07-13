IPL's Meteoric Rise: A $18.5 Billion Sports Behemoth

The business valuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached a staggering USD 18.5 billion, signifying a remarkable 12.9% growth over the past year. This leap underscores the IPL's standing as one of the most profitable sports leagues globally, as detailed in a recent analysis by Houlihan Lokey.

The global investment firm, listed on the NYSE, reported a 13.8% rise in IPL's brand value in 2025, equivalent to USD 3.9 billion or Rs 32,721 crore. This growth highlights the league's expanding global influence, increasing commercial appeal, and robust fan engagement, especially in the digital space.

Since its 2008 inception, IPL has evolved into a multibillion-dollar enterprise, continually setting standards in broadcasting, fan engagement, and franchise models. Despite a brief suspension in May due to geopolitical tensions, the league quickly resumed, demonstrating resilience and strategic coordination. The IPL consistently sets business benchmarks, with valuation surges, record media deals, and diversified partnerships.