Crackdown on Counterfeit Fertilizers: Minister Orders Immediate Action

In a decisive move against counterfeit fertilizers, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has penned a letter to the Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories, urging them to undertake immediate and stringent action. The directive, aimed at eliminating the circulation of fake and substandard fertilizers, highlights the critical role of quality inputs in stabilizing farmers' incomes and supporting India's economy.

The minister stressed the enforcement of the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985—under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955—to prevent illegal activities such as black marketing and forced product tagging. He called for comprehensive monitoring and testing to curb the spread of counterfeit products, emphasizing the dire need for adequate and correctly priced fertilizers to reach farmers at crucial times.

Furthermore, Chouhan recommended that states develop feedback systems to engage farmers in identifying counterfeit goods and advocated for a state-wide campaign to root out fraudulent practices. He underscored the importance of thorough monitoring and effective legal action, advocating for license cancellations and prosecutions as deterrents to those involved in illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)