No Mechanical Flaws in Air India Crash, Says Preliminary Report

Preliminary findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report on the Ahmedabad plane crash indicate no mechanical or maintenance faults with the Air India Boeing 787-8. Investigators highlight the investigation's ongoing nature, urging against premature conclusions. All aircraft in the fleet were consequently inspected and deemed airworthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Preliminary findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's report on the Ahmedabad plane crash have shown no mechanical or maintenance issues with the Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft involved.

In a message addressed to Air India staff, CEO Campbell Wilson clarified that there were no abnormalities in fuel quality or the take-off roll. The pilots passed mandatory pre-flight checks with no noted medical concerns.

Wilson urged caution against premature conclusions, emphasizing the investigation's ongoing status. Meanwhile, all similar aircraft in the Air India fleet were inspected and confirmed fit for service under DGCA supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

