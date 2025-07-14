No Mechanical Flaws in Air India Crash, Says Preliminary Report

Preliminary findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's report on the Ahmedabad plane crash have shown no mechanical or maintenance issues with the Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft involved.

In a message addressed to Air India staff, CEO Campbell Wilson clarified that there were no abnormalities in fuel quality or the take-off roll. The pilots passed mandatory pre-flight checks with no noted medical concerns.

Wilson urged caution against premature conclusions, emphasizing the investigation's ongoing status. Meanwhile, all similar aircraft in the Air India fleet were inspected and confirmed fit for service under DGCA supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)