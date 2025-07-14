Left Menu

Investor Confidence Soars: Paytm Sees Rising Domestic and Global Stakes

Domestic mutual funds and international investors are increasing their stakes in Paytm, reflecting strong confidence in the fintech's growth strategy. While foreign direct investment experiences a decline, new features and global expansions bolster Paytm’s position in the market as it edges closer to profitability.

The latest shareholding pattern for Paytm reveals a notable increase in stake by domestic mutual funds, climbing to about 14% from 13% earlier this year. This growth is spearheaded by prominent funds like Motilal Oswal and Bandhan Mutual Funds, reflecting in the April-June 2025-26 quarter results. Alongside, insurance firms have upped their investment by 1%, elevating total domestic institutional ownership from 14% to 16% quarter-on-quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have also demonstrated increased confidence, boosting their stakes from 18% to 21% during the same period. Major contributions came from institutions including Amansa Holdings, Societe Generale - Odi, and Theleme India Master Fund.

Conversely, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Paytm decreased to 33% from 37%, following a strategic 4% stake sale by Antfin Netherlands. Despite this dip, the uptick in domestic institutional and foreign portfolio holdings indicates sustained investor belief in Paytm's strategic growth and operational success. The firm reported a revenue of Rs 1,911 crore in the January-March 2024-25 quarter, underpinning its progression towards profitability with an EBITDA before ESOP profitability of Rs 11 crore and a narrowed net loss of Rs 93 crore.

Paytm's technological advancements continue to cater to evolving customer needs with novel features enhancing the mobile payment landscape. Innovations include privacy-enhanced payment management, convenient home screen widgets, personalized UPI IDs, downloadable transaction statements, and a unified view of UPI-linked accounts' total balance. Additionally, Paytm is pursuing global expansion, now facilitating UPI payments across various international locations like the UAE, Singapore, France, and more, facilitating seamless transactions for Indian travelers abroad.

