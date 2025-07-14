Left Menu

Engineer’s Journey: From Karachi to Jeddah by Mistake

In an unusual airline mishap, Malik Shahzain, a Karachi-based engineer, was mistakenly flown to Jeddah instead of Karachi. His journey began from Lahore on an AirSial flight, and he ended up being deported back to Pakistan after a lengthy interrogation in Jeddah due to the airline's oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:52 IST
Engineer’s Journey: From Karachi to Jeddah by Mistake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a startling incident of airline blunder, Malik Shahzain, an engineer from Karachi, found himself in Saudi Arabia instead of his hometown, Karachi. This unexpected detour on an AirSial flight caused the electrical engineer significant distress, beginning on the night of July 7.

According to Shahzain, he was urgently returning to Karachi from Lahore after receiving news of his child's illness. Despite presenting his boarding pass on time and following instructions, Shahzain inadvertently ended up on a flight headed for Jeddah. Unaware of the mix-up, he noticed something amiss only after the flight surpassed its expected duration.

Upon landing in Jeddah, Shahzain endured hours of questioning. Immigration authorities finally realized the mix-up and arranged for his return to Pakistan. However, instead of a direct route to Karachi, Shahzain was returned to Lahore without an apology or explanation from AirSial, leaving him frustrated and awaiting a formal response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025