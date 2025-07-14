Engineer’s Journey: From Karachi to Jeddah by Mistake
In an unusual airline mishap, Malik Shahzain, a Karachi-based engineer, was mistakenly flown to Jeddah instead of Karachi. His journey began from Lahore on an AirSial flight, and he ended up being deported back to Pakistan after a lengthy interrogation in Jeddah due to the airline's oversight.
In a startling incident of airline blunder, Malik Shahzain, an engineer from Karachi, found himself in Saudi Arabia instead of his hometown, Karachi. This unexpected detour on an AirSial flight caused the electrical engineer significant distress, beginning on the night of July 7.
According to Shahzain, he was urgently returning to Karachi from Lahore after receiving news of his child's illness. Despite presenting his boarding pass on time and following instructions, Shahzain inadvertently ended up on a flight headed for Jeddah. Unaware of the mix-up, he noticed something amiss only after the flight surpassed its expected duration.
Upon landing in Jeddah, Shahzain endured hours of questioning. Immigration authorities finally realized the mix-up and arranged for his return to Pakistan. However, instead of a direct route to Karachi, Shahzain was returned to Lahore without an apology or explanation from AirSial, leaving him frustrated and awaiting a formal response.
