Impact of U.S. Tariffs on EU Imports: A Looming Economic Shift
The German machinery and equipment manufacturers association VDMA warns that the recent U.S. imposition of 30% tariffs on EU imports could lead to deindustrialisation in the U.S. This move is expected to stifle investments, consequently dampening economic growth in both the U.S. and Europe.
- Country:
- Germany
The recent announcement of 30% U.S. tariffs on European Union imports spells potential economic trouble, according to the German machinery and equipment manufacturers association, VDMA. The association warns that this could lead to deindustrialisation in the United States, the world's largest economy.
VDMA managing director Thilo Brodtmann expressed concern, highlighting that the ongoing delay in resolution prolongs uncertainty for companies across the Atlantic. This uncertainty is, in turn, hampering investment and weakening economic growth.
The impact of such tariffs extends far beyond trade, affecting economic vitality and growth prospects in both Europe and the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SKF India Gears Up with Major Investments in Automotive and Industrial Segments
MDBs Scale Up Joint Reforms and Investments to Meet Global Development Challenges
Surge of Domestic Investments Mitigates Global Caution in Indian Real Estate
UP govt to hold roadshows in US, UK and Europe to attract investments
UP Excise Department to Boost Investments with Summit