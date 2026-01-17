Left Menu

Karnataka's Industrial Boom: Rs 1.53 Lakh Crore in New Investments

Karnataka has garnered Rs 1.53 lakh crore in new industrial investments after February's Global Investors' Meet. The state's outreach includes manufacturing, renewable energy, and technology sectors. Major companies like Toyota, Google, and SAP are contributing with significant projects, enhancing Karnataka's industrial landscape.

Updated: 17-01-2026 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Karnataka has emerged as a significant hub for industrial investments, attracting proposals worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore following last year's Global Investors' Meet, as highlighted by M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, on Saturday.

This surge reflects investments beyond the commitments made during the GIM, showcasing the continuous efforts of the state government. Patil emphasized the interest of leading firms in manufacturing, renewable energy, and data centres, with proposals soon to be submitted to Karnataka Udyog Mitra for swift processing.

The total proposed investments feature Rs 66,293 crore in manufacturing, Rs 20,913 crore in wind and solar power, and significant contributions from global companies like Toyota, QpiAI India, and Google. These investments underscore Karnataka's dynamic growth in diverse sectors, ranging from aerospace to food manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

