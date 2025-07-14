Left Menu

Kenvue's CEO Shake-up Amid Strategic Review

Kenvue, formerly part of Johnson & Johnson, announces CEO Thibaut Mongon's departure as it undergoes a strategic review. Board member Kirk Perry steps in as interim CEO as the company evaluates its portfolio and operational processes. Kenvue also reveals preliminary fiscal results, indicating a slight rise in share value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Kenvue, the renowned maker of brands like Listerine and Band-Aid, announced the resignation of CEO Thibaut Mongon as part of a strategic company review.

After splitting from Johnson & Johnson's consumer health division, Kenvue has appointed board member Kirk Perry as its interim CEO. Perry previously served as CEO at Circana and brings over 20 years of experience from Procter & Gamble.

Kenvue's Board of Directors, led by Chair Larry Merlo, is examining options to streamline operations and improve company efficiency. Preliminary earnings expectations for the second fiscal quarter are between 28 to 29 cents per share, ahead of their full quarterly report on August 7, hinting at a positive market response with shares rising 4% before market opening.

