Kenvue's CEO Shake-up Amid Strategic Review

Kenvue, the renowned maker of brands like Listerine and Band-Aid, announced the resignation of CEO Thibaut Mongon as part of a strategic company review.

After splitting from Johnson & Johnson's consumer health division, Kenvue has appointed board member Kirk Perry as its interim CEO. Perry previously served as CEO at Circana and brings over 20 years of experience from Procter & Gamble.

Kenvue's Board of Directors, led by Chair Larry Merlo, is examining options to streamline operations and improve company efficiency. Preliminary earnings expectations for the second fiscal quarter are between 28 to 29 cents per share, ahead of their full quarterly report on August 7, hinting at a positive market response with shares rising 4% before market opening.