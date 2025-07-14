Left Menu

Concerns Over Information Leak: Air India Crash Report Controversy

MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the leaking of sensitive details from the Air India crash interim report, expressing concerns about foreign media access before Indian public disclosure. The leak, she argues, undermines aviation safety credibility and obscures transparency in an apparently biased narrative against deceased pilots.

  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has raised concerns with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu over the premature leaking of the Air India plane crash interim report.

Chaturvedi questioned how sensitive findings reached international media before official disclosure in India, asserting that such actions undermine the nation's aviation safety credibility.

She contends the leaks imply biases against deceased pilots, with transparency in the investigation process brought into question.

