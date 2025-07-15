Call for Patience in Air India Crash Investigation Report

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA) has expressed concerns over the preliminary report issued by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash, which left 260 dead. IFALPA emphasized that the report raises more questions than it answers, urging stakeholders to avoid speculation.

The accident, involving the plane en route from Ahmedabad to London, occurred after the fuel switches to the engines were cut off shortly after takeoff, leading to cockpit confusion and the subsequent crash. While the preliminary report cites cockpit voice recordings, it refrains from drawing conclusions about the crash's cause, sparking speculation about potential pilot error.

Both IFALPA and the Airline Pilots' Association of India have called for a fair investigation, warning against bias towards attributing the crash to pilot error. IFALPA underlined the importance of a comprehensive enquiry to honor the victims by allowing the investigation to proceed without premature conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)