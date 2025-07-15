Left Menu

Call for Patience in Air India Crash Investigation Report

The IFALPA has urged patience regarding the preliminary AAIB report on the Air India crash, which left 260 dead. The report lacks conclusions, sparking speculation about pilot error. IFALPA advocates against assumptions and supports a thorough investigation to uncover contributing factors without bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:29 IST
Call for Patience in Air India Crash Investigation Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA) has expressed concerns over the preliminary report issued by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash, which left 260 dead. IFALPA emphasized that the report raises more questions than it answers, urging stakeholders to avoid speculation.

The accident, involving the plane en route from Ahmedabad to London, occurred after the fuel switches to the engines were cut off shortly after takeoff, leading to cockpit confusion and the subsequent crash. While the preliminary report cites cockpit voice recordings, it refrains from drawing conclusions about the crash's cause, sparking speculation about potential pilot error.

Both IFALPA and the Airline Pilots' Association of India have called for a fair investigation, warning against bias towards attributing the crash to pilot error. IFALPA underlined the importance of a comprehensive enquiry to honor the victims by allowing the investigation to proceed without premature conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025