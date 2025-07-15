Lodha: A Consistent 'Great Place to Work' in Real Estate Sector

Lodha, a prominent Indian real estate developer, has been awarded the prestigious Great Place To Work® certification once more, underscoring its dedication to a purpose-driven and high-performance workplace culture. The company is listed in the Top 100 Companies in India for 2025 and recognized as the best in the real estate industry.

This achievement is based on extensive employee feedback, evaluating five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Lodha scored impressively high, well above industry standards, reinforcing its commitment to employee satisfaction and engagement.

Lodha's recognition results from an inclusive culture that promotes open communication and shared purpose. The organization prioritizes diversity, leadership development, and employee well-being, setting benchmarks that transcend industry norms. The firm's efforts include mental wellness programs, leadership coaching, and tech-driven platforms, aiming to provide an integrated and empowering employee experience.