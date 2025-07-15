Left Menu

Lodha, a leading Indian real estate developer, has once again received the Great Place To Work® certification, highlighting its commitment to a people-first culture. Recognized in the Top 100 Companies in India for 2025, Lodha is acclaimed for credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie in the workplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:55 IST
Lodha: A Consistent 'Great Place to Work' in Real Estate Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Lodha, a prominent Indian real estate developer, has been awarded the prestigious Great Place To Work® certification once more, underscoring its dedication to a purpose-driven and high-performance workplace culture. The company is listed in the Top 100 Companies in India for 2025 and recognized as the best in the real estate industry.

This achievement is based on extensive employee feedback, evaluating five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Lodha scored impressively high, well above industry standards, reinforcing its commitment to employee satisfaction and engagement.

Lodha's recognition results from an inclusive culture that promotes open communication and shared purpose. The organization prioritizes diversity, leadership development, and employee well-being, setting benchmarks that transcend industry norms. The firm's efforts include mental wellness programs, leadership coaching, and tech-driven platforms, aiming to provide an integrated and empowering employee experience.

