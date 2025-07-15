Left Menu

Savor Monsoon Comfort: U.S. Turkey and Duck - Your Nutritional Allies

As monsoon envelops India, savor comforting meals with U.S. Turkey and Duck. These lean proteins bolster immunity and digestion, offering a delicious alternative to red meats. From rasams to duck bowls, embrace global flavors while enjoying nutritious meals that complement the season’s demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:12 IST
U.S. Turkey Pepper Rasam. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, India - As the monsoon season descends, draping the nation in refreshing showers, citizens are urged to consider the nutritional benefits of U.S. Turkey and Duck. These proteins offer a lean and hearty alternative to traditional red meats, uniquely suitable for India's rainy season.

Renowned nutritionist Gunja Chatwal emphasizes the health advantages of integrating U.S. Turkey and Duck into monsoon diets. "These meats are not only rich in essential nutrients like B vitamins, selenium, and zinc but are also light on the stomach, essential for maintaining immunity and digestion during this wet season," she stated.

Beyond nutritional benefits, U.S. Turkey and Duck offer versatility in culinary applications. Whether in steaming soups or spiced curries, their adaptability to Indian flavors can transform rainy day meals into culinary delights. Chef Michael Swamy presents enticing monsoon recipes such as Turkey Pepper Rasam and Duck & Mushroom Khichdi, perfect for cozy, relaxed evenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

