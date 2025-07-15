India-US Trade Talks: Navigating Bilateral Agreements Amid Global Tariff Concerns

In a series of ongoing negotiations, India and the United States are making strides in finalizing a bilateral trade agreement. Government officials announced that the discussions are progressing in alignment with the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to sources, the talks stem from a joint statement made on February 13, 2025, where both nations committed to drafting a trade agreement. The first part of this agreement is anticipated by fall 2025, with initial negotiations having begun in late March. U.S. and Indian officials have since iterated meetings on both continents, honing terms of reference for the proposed agreement.

While the global tariff environment continues to dominate discussions, no new tariffs beyond those on China have been implemented. These tariffs have not significantly affected the competitiveness of Indian exports to date. However, with the differential tariffs possibly reshaping sectoral dynamics, both governments remain cautiously observant.

