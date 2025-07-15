World Bank Report Charts Path to Gender Equality and Inclusion in Botswana

A newly released report by the World Bank, titled “Trends and Opportunities to Advance Gender Equality in Botswana”, provides an in-depth examination of the persistent gender disparities across the country’s social and economic landscape. Unveiled in Gaborone, the report offers actionable insights for policymakers, civil society, and development partners, and underscores the urgency of implementing systemic reforms to unlock the full potential of women and youth in Botswana.

The report emphasizes how deep-rooted structural inequalities—ranging from unequal access to education and finance to restricted labor market participation—continue to disproportionately hinder women and girls. Despite progress in education and maternal health, Botswana’s future prosperity remains at risk unless gender parity becomes a national priority.

A Framework for Gender Equality Across the Life Cycle

The report adopts a life-cycle approach to analyze how gender-related barriers impact Batswana from early childhood to adulthood. It identifies three core dimensions of inequality:

Human capital development, including disparities in health, education, and social protection

Economic inclusion, particularly in entrepreneurship, employment, and access to finance

Voice and agency, covering representation in leadership and gender-based violence (GBV)

Speaking at the launch event, Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs, Honourable Lesego Chombo, affirmed the government’s commitment:

“By addressing systemic barriers such as limited access to finance, skills gaps, and societal norms, we can unlock the full potential of youth, women, and men as drivers of economic growth. The Government remains steadfast in promoting equal opportunities for all Batswana.”

Five Strategic Priorities to Guide Reform

The report sets out five strategic priorities to accelerate gender parity and inclusive development:

Increase Women’s Participation in Decision-Making Strengthen legal frameworks and institutional mechanisms to ensure greater representation of women at all levels of governance, including in traditional and political leadership. Mainstream Gender Across Government Build the capacity of all ministries and agencies to incorporate gender-sensitive policy planning, budgeting, and implementation—a process known as whole-of-government gender mainstreaming. Address Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Strengthen GBV prevention, justice mechanisms, and survivor support services. Botswana continues to record alarmingly high GBV rates, particularly among vulnerable populations, with gaps in coordination and service delivery. Invest in Human Capital from an Early Age Improve access to early childhood education, reduce school dropout rates (especially among girls facing early pregnancy), and address health inequalities such as childhood stunting and maternal mortality. Close Gender Gaps in Labor and Entrepreneurship Address the wage gap, boost women's participation in the formal economy, and increase their access to finance and productive assets. This is crucial for resilience to climate and economic shocks.

Key Findings: Progress and Gaps

The report recognizes Botswana’s achievements, such as:

Women comprising 57% of university graduates

Widespread access to maternal healthcare, with most births occurring in health facilities

Improved legal frameworks supporting gender equality

However, serious challenges remain:

Labor force participation: Women trail men (63% vs. 73%) and are concentrated in informal, low-paying jobs

Earnings gap: Women consistently earn less than men across sectors

Teen pregnancy: 1 in 10 girls becomes pregnant before 20, the top reason for school dropout

Maternal mortality: Still high at 131 deaths per 100,000 live births

HIV/AIDS: Disproportionately affects women, with a 26% prevalence, nearly double that of men

Political and traditional leadership: Women remain significantly underrepresented

The COVID-19 pandemic worsened these disparities, with women comprising more than half of all job losses. The most vulnerable—rural women and those in informal employment—are now more exposed to climate-related disruptions and inflationary shocks, further undermining economic security and social cohesion.

Social Norms and Legal Reforms: A Mixed Picture

While Botswana has made notable legal reforms to promote gender equality, societal norms and informal practices continue to restrict women's full participation in public and economic life. Women-led businesses are more likely to remain informal, and cultural expectations still assign primary caregiving roles to women and girls, limiting their career advancement.

A Call to Collective Action

World Bank Country Director for Botswana, Satu Kahkonen, highlighted the broader development implications of gender inequality:

“Women now account for the majority of university graduates, but persistent gaps in women’s economic participation limit the country’s growth potential. The World Bank will continue to support Botswana’s efforts to achieve gender equality and youth empowerment, as outlined in our global Gender Strategy 2024–2030.”

The report, developed in consultation with the Government of Botswana, civil society organizations, and development partners, builds on years of gender-related research and assessments, offering a comprehensive roadmap for reform.

Looking Ahead

The World Bank’s findings are a timely reminder that Botswana’s journey toward inclusive growth and sustainable development must be rooted in gender equality. By tackling the systemic barriers that continue to constrain women and youth, Botswana has the potential to become a model for equitable, resilient development in the region.