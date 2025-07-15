Merck and African First Ladies Champion Women’s Empowerment on Women’s Day 2025

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day 2025, the Merck Foundation — the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany — renews its commitment to empowering women and girls, especially in underserved communities, through a robust set of programs executed in collaboration with the First Ladies of Africa, who also serve as the Foundation’s Ambassadors. This year marks the 13th anniversary of their unwavering mission to elevate women’s health, education, and leadership potential.

A Legacy of Empowerment Led by Visionary Women

At the heart of the Merck Foundation’s success story is Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and one of Africa’s Most Influential Women for six consecutive years (2019–2024). In a celebratory message for International Women’s Day, she stated:

"Empowering girls and women is at the core of all our initiatives and programs at Merck Foundation. I recognize the immense potential of women to thrive, succeed, and excel in any domain they choose, yet they often lack the conducive environment to fully realize their capabilities, especially in underserved communities."

This statement reflects the Foundation’s holistic approach to empowerment — one that goes beyond token celebrations and instead implements structural and sustainable programs.

Signature Initiatives Empowering Women

Over the years, Merck Foundation has developed and executed several flagship programs that directly impact the lives of thousands of women across Africa and beyond:

1. More Than a Mother

This groundbreaking initiative focuses on breaking the stigma of infertility and empowering women without children through education, information, and societal mindset change. It provides support in both emotional well-being and reproductive healthcare.

2. Merck Foundation Capacity Advancement Program

Through this program, over 2,282 scholarships in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties have been awarded across 52 countries. Remarkably, 1046 of these scholarships — nearly 50% — went to women medical graduates, bolstering female representation in healthcare leadership.

Dr. Kelej highlighted her pride in awarding over 680 scholarships to doctors dedicated to strengthening reproductive and fertility care — critical areas for advancing women’s health.

3. Educating Linda

Named symbolically to represent every African girl, this program supports girls who lack access to education. So far, over 700 girls have received full scholarships, and thousands of schoolgirls have benefited from the distribution of essential educational materials.

The initiative is active in countries such as Botswana, Burundi, Malawi, The Gambia, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Namibia, DRC, Cabo Verde, and more.

4. STEM Program & MARS Awards

To encourage women in science and research, the Foundation runs a STEM education initiative and the Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit (MARS) Awards. These recognize Best African Women Researchers and Young African Researchers, fostering excellence in scientific inquiry and increasing female participation in STEM fields.

Creative Campaigns and Cultural Advocacy

To complement its policy and programmatic work, Merck Foundation also uses creative arts as a catalyst for change, promoting education and gender equality:

These tools are designed to build awareness and change attitudes by engaging with children, families, and communities in culturally resonant ways.

Television Outreach: “Our Africa by Merck Foundation”

The Merck Foundation TV program “Our Africa” amplifies its messages through engaging educational entertainment. Episodes such as:

— spotlight girl education, health awareness, and the inspiring stories of beneficiaries and advocates.

Looking Ahead: Education, Equality, and Equity

Merck Foundation’s continuous investment in women’s education and healthcare is rooted in the belief that true gender equality requires long-term commitment and cross-sector collaboration. From equipping female doctors to transforming cultural narratives around infertility and promoting girls in STEM, the Foundation’s work is a dynamic blueprint for sustainable change.

As Dr. Rasha Kelej states: