Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Unveils Sweeping Financial Sector Reforms

British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced significant reforms to boost the finance sector, simplifying regulations and encouraging investments in stocks. Her speech at the Mansion House dinner emphasized easing regulatory burdens to stimulate economic growth and strengthen the UK's financial competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 03:26 IST
Rachel Reeves Unveils Sweeping Financial Sector Reforms
Rachel Reeves

British finance minister Rachel Reeves has unveiled a comprehensive set of reforms aimed at revitalizing the country's financial sector. Speaking at the annual Mansion House dinner, Reeves outlined significant changes designed to simplify regulations and encourage investment in stocks.

Among the measures announced, Reeves promised to reform bank ring-fencing rules established post-financial crisis, streamline regulatory approvals for smaller financial companies, and ease mortgage access. She argued that excessive regulation stifles growth and innovation.

The financial sector has welcomed the proposed changes, with industry leaders expressing support for efforts to reduce red tape. However, concerns remain over Britain's slow economic recovery and the potential for further tax hikes to balance public finances.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025