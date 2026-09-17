Olle Dahlin's Legacy: Transforming Biathlon Amid Crisis

Olle Dahlin steps down as International Biathlon Union president after reviving the sport from corruption and doping scandals. Assuming leadership in 2018, he established reforms, improved transparency, and promoted growth. Despite stepping down, Dahlin remains committed to biathlon, the Olympic movement, and anti-doping initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:48 IST
Olle Dahlin's Legacy: Transforming Biathlon Amid Crisis

Olle Dahlin is set to resign from his role as president of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) this weekend. His leadership is credited with rescuing the sport from a crisis sparked by corruption and doping scandals that jeopardized its Olympic funding.

The 72-year-old Swede took office in 2018 amidst a turbulent period when the International Olympic Committee had suspended funding. His predecessor, Anders Besseberg, faced legal troubles, having been convicted of aggravated corruption, leading to a sentence of three years in prison.

Dahlin spearheaded significant governance reforms, introducing a new constitution and establishing the Biathlon Integrity Unit. His strategic initiatives have not only restored confidence but also increased the sport's popularity. Despite stepping down, Dahlin intends to continue contributing to biathlon and the broader Olympic movement.

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