Britain Lifts Ban on Pakistani Airlines: A New Era for PIA

Britain has lifted a five-year ban on Pakistani airlines, permitting them to apply for the resumption of UK flights. This comes as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) undergoes efforts towards privatization. The ban was originally imposed in 2020 following a PIA plane crash that led to safety concerns and an investigation into pilot licenses.

The British High Commission announced on Wednesday that the lifting follows improvements in safety standards by Pakistani authorities, mirroring the recent decision by the European Union. PIA, historically the sole Pakistani carrier for long-haul flights to the UK and EU, faced significant revenue losses during the ban.

The airline had estimated an annual revenue deficit of approximately 40 billion rupees, impacting routes to UK cities like London, Manchester, and Birmingham. Recently, Pakistan approved four groups to bid for a major stake in PIA as part of an IMF-backed privatisation initiative. This development is expected to boost investor interest as the airline eyes resuming flights to New York and expanding its market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)