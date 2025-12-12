YSRCP Rallies Against Medical College Privatization

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has requested approval from Andhra Pradesh's police chief to hold rallies for transporting boxes of signatures. These signatures oppose the proposed privatization of ten medical colleges in the state under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The opposition party organized a widespread signature campaign, collecting signatures from statewide constituencies. They intend to deliver these to the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli. In a letter to the police, YSRCP's state general secretary, L Appi Reddy, urged the Director-General of Police, Harish Kumar Gupta, to permit the planned rallies scheduled for December 15.

The YSRCP, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, aims to present one crore signatures to Governor S Abdul Nazeer on December 18. The party promises to conduct the transportation in a disciplined manner, complying with all security and traffic regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)