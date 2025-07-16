Strategies to Harness the Power of Agentic AI in Business Operations

A recent Deloitte report advocates embedding multi-agent workflows into core business operations to fully leverage Agentic AI for enhanced efficiency and process management.

The report advises companies to focus on scalability built on the reusability of modular agents. These agents, designed for specific tasks, can be reassembled for various applications, saving time and accelerating deployment. Integration is pivotal, the report notes, suggesting that Agentic AI should complement existing systems rather than replace them.

According to Deloitte, adopting this strategy maximizes existing technology investments while ensuring smooth integration. Businesses are encouraged to create AI-ready systems that are both scalable and aligned with future goals, emphasizing the need for robust data strategies and governance models. Developing native AI capabilities, rather than relying solely on third-party solutions, is crucial for maintaining strategic control and flexibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)