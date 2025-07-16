Left Menu

Strategies to Harness the Power of Agentic AI in Business Operations

A Deloitte report emphasizes embedding multi-agent workflows into business operations for enhanced efficiency. It suggests scalability through modular agents, integration with existing systems, and developing native AI capabilities. This approach ensures strategic control and aligns with future goals, promoting effective governance and collaboration for sustained impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:04 IST
Strategies to Harness the Power of Agentic AI in Business Operations
Representative image (Source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent Deloitte report advocates embedding multi-agent workflows into core business operations to fully leverage Agentic AI for enhanced efficiency and process management.

The report advises companies to focus on scalability built on the reusability of modular agents. These agents, designed for specific tasks, can be reassembled for various applications, saving time and accelerating deployment. Integration is pivotal, the report notes, suggesting that Agentic AI should complement existing systems rather than replace them.

According to Deloitte, adopting this strategy maximizes existing technology investments while ensuring smooth integration. Businesses are encouraged to create AI-ready systems that are both scalable and aligned with future goals, emphasizing the need for robust data strategies and governance models. Developing native AI capabilities, rather than relying solely on third-party solutions, is crucial for maintaining strategic control and flexibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025