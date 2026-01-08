Turkey ready to help end conflict in Syria's Aleppo, parliament speaker says
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:12 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey is following developments in Syria's Aleppo hour-by-hour and is ready to provide support to end conflict there, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said on Thursday.
Fierce fighting in the northern Syrian city between government forces and Kurdish fighters drove thousands of civilians from their homes on Wednesday, with Washington reported to be mediating a de-escalation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Washington
- Turkish
- Fierce
- Numan Kurtulmus
- Turkey
- Syrian
ALSO READ
Iran condemns "meddlesome and deceptive" US remarks on its internal developments, accuses Washington of hostility
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds
Aleppo Clashes Escalate Amid Syrian-Turkish Tensions
Dynasty vs Democracy: Palaniswami’s Fierce Critique of DMK's Governance
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Andhra Couple in Washington