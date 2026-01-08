Left Menu

Turkey ready to help end conflict in Syria's Aleppo, parliament speaker says

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey is ‌following developments in Syria's Aleppo ⁠hour-by-hour and is ready to provide support to ​end conflict there, Turkish ‍Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said on Thursday.

Fierce ⁠fighting ‌in ⁠the northern Syrian city ‍between government forces and ​Kurdish fighters drove thousands ⁠of civilians from their homes ⁠on Wednesday, with Washington reported to ⁠be mediating a de-escalation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

