Turkey ready to help end conflict in Syria's Aleppo, parliament speaker says

Turkey is ‌following developments in Syria's Aleppo ⁠hour-by-hour and is ready to provide support to ​end conflict there, Turkish ‍Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said on Thursday.

Fierce ⁠fighting ‌in ⁠the northern Syrian city ‍between government forces and ​Kurdish fighters drove thousands ⁠of civilians from their homes ⁠on Wednesday, with Washington reported to ⁠be mediating a de-escalation.

