Karnataka vs Andhra Pradesh: The Aerospace Industry Tug-of-War

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are locked in a competitive tug-of-war over the lucrative aerospace industry. The friction began after Karnataka withdrew plans to acquire 1,777 acres of land for an aerospace park, following protests from local farmers.

Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, seized the opportunity to woo aerospace businesses, emphasizing his state's robust incentives and ready-to-use land. Despite this, Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, remains unfazed.

Patil underscored Karnataka's longstanding dominance in the aerospace sector, stating the state contributes 65% to India's aerospace output. He reassured that Karnataka's rich ecosystem would keep the industry anchored, even amidst land acquisition changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)