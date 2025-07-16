Left Menu

Karnataka vs Andhra Pradesh: The Aerospace Industry Tug-of-War

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are in a tussle for the aerospace industry. After Karnataka halted land acquisition, Andhra Pradesh invited aerospace businesses to invest in its state, promising better policies and incentives. Karnataka, however, boasts a robust aerospace ecosystem, ensuring existing and potential industries remain within its borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are locked in a competitive tug-of-war over the lucrative aerospace industry. The friction began after Karnataka withdrew plans to acquire 1,777 acres of land for an aerospace park, following protests from local farmers.

Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, seized the opportunity to woo aerospace businesses, emphasizing his state's robust incentives and ready-to-use land. Despite this, Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, remains unfazed.

Patil underscored Karnataka's longstanding dominance in the aerospace sector, stating the state contributes 65% to India's aerospace output. He reassured that Karnataka's rich ecosystem would keep the industry anchored, even amidst land acquisition changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

