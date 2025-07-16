Steady Wall Street Amid Inflation and Earnings Reports

Wall Street's primary indexes showed stability on Wednesday, with investors evaluating fresh inflation data and earnings reports from major corporations. U.S. producer prices remained consistent in June, contradicting expectations; higher costs for tariff-affected goods were neutralized by a decline in services.

Despite initial hopes for aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts, inflation reports indicated that tariffs partially led to rising prices, calming such expectations. Money market pricing suggests traders now doubt significant easing measures by year-end, with July rate cuts dismissed.

Corporate giants like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reported increased profits propelled by market fluctuations. Meanwhile, Bank of America saw profits rise, while Johnson & Johnson exceeded profit estimates, boosting the S&P sector's performance.

