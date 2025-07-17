Left Menu

Unexpected Engine Snag Forces Emergency Landing of IndiGo Flight

A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai due to a mid-air engine failure. IndiGo confirmed a technical snag led to the diversion. The airline arranged an alternative aircraft to complete the journey, with checks underway on the original plane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An IndiGo flight en route to Goa from Delhi faced a mid-air emergency due to engine failure, leading to an unscheduled landing in Mumbai. Sources indicate the airbus touched down safely at 9.52 pm.

The airline, in a statement, attributed the unexpected diversion to a technical issue with the Airbus A320neo. The full emergency was declared for flight 6E-6271 when one of the engines failed, prompting the reroute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Efforts are underway for comprehensive checks and maintenance on the original aircraft. Meanwhile, an alternative flight was promptly organized to transport stranded passengers to their intended destination without further delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

