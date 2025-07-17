Left Menu

Pilot Error: Inside the Air India 787 Tragedy

The Wall Street Journal reports that a cockpit recording from the Air India crash indicates the captain intentionally cut the fuel to the Boeing 787's engines. This article explores the role of fuel switches, their locations and functions, and details from the investigation indicating the sequence of events leading to engine power loss.

17-07-2025
The investigation into last month's Air India crash has revealed startling new details. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, cockpit recordings suggest that the captain of the Boeing 787 may have intentionally cut fuel to the jet's engines, leading to catastrophic failure shortly after takeoff.

Fuel switches play a crucial role in aircraft operation, regulating the flow into a plane's engines. These manual switches, found below the thrust levers, require deliberate action to move between 'CUTOFF' and 'RUN'. However, aviation experts assert such actions would be immediately evident as they result in a loss of engine power.

During the ill-fated flight, recordings captured a conversation where one pilot queried the other on cutting the fuel, which was denied. Preliminary investigations indicate the switches flipped back to 'RUN' moments before the crash. This troubling sequence of events highlights the critical importance of understanding fuel switch operations and their impact on aviation safety.

