Shoppers Stop: Navigating Change and Growth in Retail

Shoppers Stop Ltd, a prominent retail chain, announced a reduced consolidated net loss of Rs 15.74 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, showcasing a significant improvement from the Rs 22.72 crore loss reported in the same period last year.

The company also informed about the retirement of its long-serving chairman, B S Nagesh, who steps down after an impressive 34-year tenure. Nirvik Singh will assume the role of chairman from July 18, 2025, as per the regulatory filing.

Managing Director Kavindra Mishra highlighted the quarter's sales growth, attributing it to a focus on premiumisation. He noted that private brand sales hit Rs 156 crore with 18% volume growth in apparel, while the beauty segment saw a 2% increase, earning Rs 219 crore. Mishra expressed confidence in the company's strategies to deliver enhanced results by offering premium products.

(With inputs from agencies.)