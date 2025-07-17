Strategic Expansion on Howrah–Chennai Corridor: Boosting Rail Efficiency
The Ministry of Railways has approved a new 4th railway line between Ranital Link Cabin and Bhadrak station in Odisha, costing Rs 149.32 crore. This development aims to enhance train operations and freight connectivity, easing congestion in the Howrah–Chennai corridor, one of India's busiest routes.
The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the construction of a fourth railway line between Ranital Link Cabin and Bhadrak station in Odisha. The new line, spanning 5.06 km, is set at an estimated cost of Rs 149.32 crore, according to officials.
This section, part of the heavily utilized Howrah–Chennai High-Density Network (HDN), stands as one of India's most trafficked railway corridors. According to East Coast Railway (ECoR), the project will greatly enhance the capacity and efficiency of operations along this mainline.
By segregating port-bound freight traffic from regular train services, the added line is poised to alleviate congestion, ensuring faster and more punctual operations for both passenger and express trains. The move is also expected to bolster freight connectivity to critical ports like Dhamra and Paradeep.