Strategic Expansion on Howrah–Chennai Corridor: Boosting Rail Efficiency

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the construction of a fourth railway line between Ranital Link Cabin and Bhadrak station in Odisha. The new line, spanning 5.06 km, is set at an estimated cost of Rs 149.32 crore, according to officials.

This section, part of the heavily utilized Howrah–Chennai High-Density Network (HDN), stands as one of India's most trafficked railway corridors. According to East Coast Railway (ECoR), the project will greatly enhance the capacity and efficiency of operations along this mainline.

By segregating port-bound freight traffic from regular train services, the added line is poised to alleviate congestion, ensuring faster and more punctual operations for both passenger and express trains. The move is also expected to bolster freight connectivity to critical ports like Dhamra and Paradeep.