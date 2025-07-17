Left Menu

Adani Group's Strategic Exit: A Bold Move in FMCG Sector

The Adani Group is divesting its 44% stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd to Wilmar International for Rs 15,700 crore, to exit the FMCG market and pivot towards infrastructure projects. This strategic realignment involves selling a 20% stake for Rs 7,150 crore and the remaining to strategic investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:25 IST
Adani Group's Strategic Exit: A Bold Move in FMCG Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant strategic shift, the Adani Group has initiated the sale of its 44% stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd, formerly known as Adani Wilmar Ltd, marking its exit from the FMCG sector.

The firm has sold a 20% stake to Wilmar International, based in Singapore, for Rs 7,150 crore, demonstrating a decisive move to concentrate on its infrastructure ventures.

Adani Commodities LLP, a subsidiary of the conglomerate, plans to divest its remaining 10.42% stake, following a previous sell-off generating Rs 4,855 crore in January.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025