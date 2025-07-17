Adani Group's Strategic Exit: A Bold Move in FMCG Sector
The Adani Group is divesting its 44% stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd to Wilmar International for Rs 15,700 crore, to exit the FMCG market and pivot towards infrastructure projects. This strategic realignment involves selling a 20% stake for Rs 7,150 crore and the remaining to strategic investors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant strategic shift, the Adani Group has initiated the sale of its 44% stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd, formerly known as Adani Wilmar Ltd, marking its exit from the FMCG sector.
The firm has sold a 20% stake to Wilmar International, based in Singapore, for Rs 7,150 crore, demonstrating a decisive move to concentrate on its infrastructure ventures.
Adani Commodities LLP, a subsidiary of the conglomerate, plans to divest its remaining 10.42% stake, following a previous sell-off generating Rs 4,855 crore in January.
Advertisement