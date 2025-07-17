Adani Group's Strategic Exit: A Bold Move in FMCG Sector

In a significant strategic shift, the Adani Group has initiated the sale of its 44% stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd, formerly known as Adani Wilmar Ltd, marking its exit from the FMCG sector.

The firm has sold a 20% stake to Wilmar International, based in Singapore, for Rs 7,150 crore, demonstrating a decisive move to concentrate on its infrastructure ventures.

Adani Commodities LLP, a subsidiary of the conglomerate, plans to divest its remaining 10.42% stake, following a previous sell-off generating Rs 4,855 crore in January.