Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: Navigating Tariffs and Market Access

India and the US are negotiating a trade deal to resolve tariff issues, with the US President claiming they are 'very close' to an agreement. Both nations aim to keep tariffs below 20%, but India remains firm on not hastening the process, especially regarding agri and dairy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:42 IST
India-US Trade Talks: Navigating Tariffs and Market Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States are engaged in intensive negotiations to finalize a trade pact, aiming to address pending issues related to tariffs. The Ministry of External Affairs reported on Thursday that efforts to iron out these issues are ongoing, with both nations keen on reaching a consensus.

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed optimism, asserting that Washington is 'very close' to securing a trade deal with India. Trump compared the potential agreement to a previous pact between the U.S. and Indonesia, suggesting it could offer American businesses better access to Indian markets.

India, while exploring concessions in the agriculture and dairy sectors, remains firm on avoiding hasty agreements. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that any trade deal with the U.S. would be finalized when fully concluded and advantageous for India's interests. Talks are also underway to ease tariffs on steel, aluminium, and auto sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025