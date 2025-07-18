Drone Drama: Moscow's Sky Defense

Late Thursday, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted a Ukrainian drone en route to Moscow, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Despite the incident, the mayor reported no casualties or damage.

Operations at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports near the capital were suspended, as announced by the federal aviation agency, Rosaviatsia.

Specialists are currently examining the area where fragments of the drone impacted the ground. Earlier in the week, Sobyanin reported the interception of three additional drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)