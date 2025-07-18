Left Menu

Drone Drama: Moscow's Sky Defense

A Ukrainian drone was intercepted by Russian air defenses near Moscow, causing temporary suspension of operations at two airports. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the incident but reported no casualties or damage. Drone fragments were found, and experts are examining the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 02:01 IST
Drone Drama: Moscow's Sky Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late Thursday, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted a Ukrainian drone en route to Moscow, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Despite the incident, the mayor reported no casualties or damage.

Operations at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports near the capital were suspended, as announced by the federal aviation agency, Rosaviatsia.

Specialists are currently examining the area where fragments of the drone impacted the ground. Earlier in the week, Sobyanin reported the interception of three additional drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025