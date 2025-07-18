Left Menu

New Ambassador Takes Flight as U.S. Eyes Changes in Aviation Age Rules

President Donald Trump nominates Jeffrey Anderson, a former Delta Air Lines pilot, to serve as U.S ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization. Anderson's nomination follows a call from U.S. senators for the ICAO to raise the mandatory retirement age for airline pilots from 65 to 67.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 06:35 IST
New Ambassador Takes Flight as U.S. Eyes Changes in Aviation Age Rules
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has selected former Delta Air Lines pilot Jeffrey Anderson as the nominee for the U.S. ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization, according to a White House announcement on Thursday.

This move by the Trump administration aligns with advocacy from some U.S. senators urging the ICAO to increase the airline pilots' mandatory retirement age from 65 to 67.

The U.S. has been without a permanent envoy at the Montreal-based U.N. civil aviation agency since July 2022, when C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger, renowned for his 2009 emergency river landing, resigned from the role.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025