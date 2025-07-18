New Ambassador Takes Flight as U.S. Eyes Changes in Aviation Age Rules

President Donald Trump has selected former Delta Air Lines pilot Jeffrey Anderson as the nominee for the U.S. ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization, according to a White House announcement on Thursday.

This move by the Trump administration aligns with advocacy from some U.S. senators urging the ICAO to increase the airline pilots' mandatory retirement age from 65 to 67.

The U.S. has been without a permanent envoy at the Montreal-based U.N. civil aviation agency since July 2022, when C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger, renowned for his 2009 emergency river landing, resigned from the role.