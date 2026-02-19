Left Menu

Trump Commits to Revitalize United Nations Funding

President Donald Trump promises to strengthen the United Nations financially despite prior budget cuts under his administration. Addressing the U.N.'s potential, he emphasized the U.S.'s role as a major contributor to its budget, signaling future support for its facilities and operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move during the opening meeting of his Board of Peace, President Donald Trump pledged financial support for the United Nations, aimed at strengthening the organization and ensuring its viability. This announcement comes despite Trump's administration historically cutting funds for U.N. budgets.

As the principal contributor to the U.N.'s finances, the United States under Trump had previously declined to make mandatory payments and significantly reduced voluntary funding to various U.N. agencies. Trump's recent comments signal a shift, suggesting a renewed commitment to bolstering the U.N.'s capacities.

Expressing optimism about the future, Trump stated, "I think the United Nations has great potential, really great potential. It has not lived up to (that) potential." This marks a pivotal point in U.S.-U.N. relations, emphasizing collaboration for global governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

