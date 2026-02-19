Trump's Board of Peace: A New Era for the United Nations?

President Donald Trump has unveiled intentions to bolster the United Nations, both financially and structurally, with the potential introduction of his 'Board of Peace' to oversee its operations. In a recent address, Trump emphasized his aim to ensure the UN reaches its full potential.

The announcement comes amidst complex geopolitical dynamics, as Trump's Board of Peace is seen by some as a potential rival to the UN. Despite criticizing the global body in the past, Trump insists that the UN holds tremendous potential and requires financial support to achieve its goals.

As the largest financial contributor, the US plays a pivotal role in the UN's budget, despite owing substantial dues. Trump reiterated the importance of working closely with the Secretary-General and pledged to aid the UN in becoming more effective, emphasizing a collaborative approach towards global peace efforts.

