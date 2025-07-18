Paving the IPO Pathway: Launch of Centre for New-Age Public Companies

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – The Startup Policy Forum (SPF) launched a groundbreaking initiative, the Centre for New-Age Public Companies (CNPC), to assist startups in transitioning to public entities. The unveiling took place in Mumbai during a high-profile meeting attended by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey and over 20 significant startup leaders.

India's capital markets are outperforming global indices, creating a surge of interest in domestic listings. With almost 40 startups valued collectively at $90 billion poised for public listings, CNPC aims to address regulatory and governance challenges, forming a collaborative nexus between companies, investors, and policymakers.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO of SPF, emphasized the impact of tech-driven companies on IPO pipelines, highlighting the Centre's role in solidifying market readiness. NSE's CEO, Ashish Chauhan, praised CNPC's potential to enhance transparency and investor trust. The Centre operates on four pillars: advocacy, capacity building, community engagement, and research insights.

