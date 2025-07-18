Adissia Developers Targets Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue with Star Power

Real estate developer Adissia Developers Pvt Ltd has set an ambitious revenue target of Rs 1,000 crore within the next two years, alongside plans to double its workforce to 500, according to a top company official.

The organization has signed popular Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan as its brand ambassador to boost its mission of delivering quality and credibility throughout Tamil Nadu.

With plans to launch the 'Adissia One' mobile app, Adissia is also expanding its projects in Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, and Tirunelveli, aiming to become IPO ready in 10 years while maintaining a significant presence in Chennai and Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)