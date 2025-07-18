Left Menu

Adissia Developers Targets Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue with Star Power

Adissia Developers aims to generate Rs 1,000 crore in revenue within two years, doubling its staff to 500. Founder M V Manikandan highlights the company's commitment to bridging development gaps in Tamil Nadu. Actress Trisha Krishnan is the brand ambassador, supporting expansion into new regions and unveiling of a mobile app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:15 IST
Adissia Developers Targets Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue with Star Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate developer Adissia Developers Pvt Ltd has set an ambitious revenue target of Rs 1,000 crore within the next two years, alongside plans to double its workforce to 500, according to a top company official.

The organization has signed popular Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan as its brand ambassador to boost its mission of delivering quality and credibility throughout Tamil Nadu.

With plans to launch the 'Adissia One' mobile app, Adissia is also expanding its projects in Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, and Tirunelveli, aiming to become IPO ready in 10 years while maintaining a significant presence in Chennai and Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025