Aakash Educational Services Welcomes 10,000 New Students with Innovative Programs

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has welcomed over 10,000 new students this academic year. Known for its strong track record in competitive exams like NEET, JEE, and Olympiads, Aakash continues to draw students with its comprehensive academic programs and expert guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:49 IST
Aakash Institute marks the achievement of 10,000+ student transitions with a special cake-cutting ceremony, joined by faculty, staff, and students. Image Credit: ANI
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a leader in test preparatory services, has welcomed over 10,000 new students this academic year. This surge in enrollment demonstrates the trust parents and students place in Aakash's successful track record, particularly in exams such as NEET, JEE, and Olympiads.

Cake cutting ceremonies across Aakash branches celebrated the influx of new learners, symbolizing the growing confidence in Aakash's academic ecosystem. Each student's enrollment reaffirms Aakash's reputation as a hub for problem solvers where a structured learning approach and expert guidance help maximize potential.

With a faculty of over 5,500, Aakash provides continuous student support through assessments, mentorship, and personalized study plans. The institution also offers specialized programs like INVICTUS for JEE aspirants and Concept Kundli for NEET hopefuls, as well as online solutions via Aakash Digital to ensure widespread accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

