Firstsource Solutions Expands UK Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of Pastdue Credit Solutions

Firstsource Solutions has announced its acquisition of Pastdue Credit Solutions, a British debt-collection firm servicing top banks, utility companies, telecom firms, and government entities in the UK.

The deal is pending approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, marking a strategic move by Firstsource to bolster its domain-led Business Process Services capabilities.

This acquisition aligns with Firstsource's long-term plans to enhance its sectoral depth and local delivery in the UK, amid growing demand driven by increasing consumer debt and a £1.9 billion market opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)