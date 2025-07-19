Tragic Bridge Accident Claims Four Lives in Chhattisgarh

A horrific accident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district early Saturday morning when a car crashed into a bridge barrier, bursting into flames and claiming four lives, according to local police reports.

The tragedy occurred near Kulgaon under Kanker police's jurisdiction as the victims, reportedly inebriated, drove from Keshkal to Kanker around 1:30 a.m., an official disclosed.

Among the occupants, youths Dipak Maravi, Suraj Uike, Yuvraj Sori, and Hemant Sori perished at the scene, while Pritam Netam and Prithviraj Salam survived with injuries, having been swiftly transported to the hospital by the responding police team. Authorities have registered a case, launching a thorough investigation into the circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)