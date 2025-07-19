Inauguration of India's Pioneering Cyber Skill Hub in Mumbai

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal has inaugurated the DSCI Advanced Cyber Skill Centre in Mumbai's Kandivali, marking a significant step in India's endeavor to advance digital security and skills. The center is set to offer state-of-the-art cybersecurity training to around 1,000 individuals annually, focusing strongly on empowering women under the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

The initiative particularly targets training women and students from tier-II and tier-III cities, aiming to bridge the gender gap and provide opportunities to underserved communities. Minister Goyal emphasized the center's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India and Skill India initiatives. He remarked that cybersecurity is crucial not only for national security but also for empowering youth as frontline defenders of a digitally secure India. This initiative aims to address the skill gap, fostering innovation, inclusiveness, and resilience in the digital ecosystem.

Goyal highlighted India's rapid digital growth as a leveler of opportunities, citing examples from 5G to UPI adoption. He reinforced the government's goal of making India the world's Skill Capital under the 'Kaushal Ka Dashak.' He encouraged young people to work diligently for short periods, promising substantial benefits, and urged the adoption of 'Hack-to-Help' models to advance skills in AI, robotics, and cybersecurity. The event featured notable figures like DSCI CEO Vinayak Godse and industry leaders, marking a milestone towards a cyber-resilient, progressive India.

