Left Menu

Inauguration of India's Pioneering Cyber Skill Hub in Mumbai

Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the DSCI Advanced Cyber Skill Centre in Mumbai, advancing India's digital security and skill development goals. The center focuses on cybersecurity training, emphasizing women empowerment and inclusivity, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's Digital and Skill India visions, and supporting India's ambition to become the world’s skill capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:10 IST
Inauguration of India's Pioneering Cyber Skill Hub in Mumbai
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal has inaugurated the DSCI Advanced Cyber Skill Centre in Mumbai's Kandivali, marking a significant step in India's endeavor to advance digital security and skills. The center is set to offer state-of-the-art cybersecurity training to around 1,000 individuals annually, focusing strongly on empowering women under the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

The initiative particularly targets training women and students from tier-II and tier-III cities, aiming to bridge the gender gap and provide opportunities to underserved communities. Minister Goyal emphasized the center's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India and Skill India initiatives. He remarked that cybersecurity is crucial not only for national security but also for empowering youth as frontline defenders of a digitally secure India. This initiative aims to address the skill gap, fostering innovation, inclusiveness, and resilience in the digital ecosystem.

Goyal highlighted India's rapid digital growth as a leveler of opportunities, citing examples from 5G to UPI adoption. He reinforced the government's goal of making India the world's Skill Capital under the 'Kaushal Ka Dashak.' He encouraged young people to work diligently for short periods, promising substantial benefits, and urged the adoption of 'Hack-to-Help' models to advance skills in AI, robotics, and cybersecurity. The event featured notable figures like DSCI CEO Vinayak Godse and industry leaders, marking a milestone towards a cyber-resilient, progressive India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025